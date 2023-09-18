180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. 2,380,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,470,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

