Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,921,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 432.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 101,890 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 85,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,379,000.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HMOP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.51. 4,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $38.71.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

