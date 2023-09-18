Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $95.36. 151,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,498. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.64. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

