180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,735,174. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

