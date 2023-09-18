180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.4% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $847.66. 364,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $875.05 and its 200-day moving average is $763.54. The stock has a market cap of $349.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

