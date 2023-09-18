180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,515,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,507,000 after purchasing an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,203,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,135,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,070,000 after purchasing an additional 196,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,073. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $171.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -60.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.22.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

