180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of VIGI stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.85. 48,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,906. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $77.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

