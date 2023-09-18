180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,330,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.2 %

RHI stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 72,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,999. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

