180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,929,472.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 698,191 shares of company stock worth $152,203,804. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $215.48. The stock had a trading volume of 657,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.68. The stock has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

