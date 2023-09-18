MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,734. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

