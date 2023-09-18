Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.78. The company had a trading volume of 93,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,714. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.