180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,710,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,953,000 after purchasing an additional 116,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.03. 179,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,930. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

