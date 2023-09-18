180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,003 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.09. 184,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.10 and a 200-day moving average of $190.02. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.