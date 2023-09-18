180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 926 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ball by 2.2% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Ball by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Ball by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ball by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,040. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.