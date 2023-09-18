JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 3.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after acquiring an additional 565,322 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,126,000 after acquiring an additional 161,657 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 623,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.