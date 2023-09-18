Scott Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.8% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 862,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,207,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

QQQ stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $370.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,543,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,466,508. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.47.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

