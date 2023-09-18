Scott Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 9,638 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,429 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 608,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,736. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.