Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,000 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 6.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $26,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $426.91. The stock had a trading volume of 89,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,019. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.53 and its 200-day moving average is $410.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

