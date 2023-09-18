Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,700 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 411,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBEV. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Splash Beverage Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splash Beverage Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 33,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,679. Splash Beverage Group has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 100.74% and a negative return on equity of 262.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

