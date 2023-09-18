Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.38 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $59.07. 7,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,562. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

