JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up 4.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,761,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,647,000 after buying an additional 147,774 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 604,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 52,761 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 217,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period.

JPIE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.58. 20,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,573. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.47.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

