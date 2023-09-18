Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,033 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 81,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,194. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $66.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

