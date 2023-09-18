PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Down 21.5% in August

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,820,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 16,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

PAGS stock remained flat at $9.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. 213,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,261. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $772.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.40 million. Research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 131.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Recommended Stories

