Crane (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Up 27.0% in August

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 842,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 288,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 77.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Crane by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.04. 11,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.90. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

