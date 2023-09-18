Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.86

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.86 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 29024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 165.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $30,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,291.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $30,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,291.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,751 shares of company stock worth $3,382,660. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,915,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,818,000 after acquiring an additional 119,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

