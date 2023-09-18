Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.33

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAAGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.33 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 41105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 572,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 75,953 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

