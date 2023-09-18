Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $249.15

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $249.15 and last traded at $245.09, with a volume of 13574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. TD Cowen lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $197.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.48.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.32 by $2.84. The business had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.69 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $30.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total value of $3,971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221,219 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.