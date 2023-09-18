Wajax (TSE:WJX) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.71

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.71 and last traded at C$29.68, with a volume of 18613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Wajax Price Performance

Wajax Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$638.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

