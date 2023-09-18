San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Down 5.4%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 14,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 100,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

