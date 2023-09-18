Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Rises By 26.7%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.0 days.

Shares of KRDXF remained flat at $225.00 on Monday. Kardex has a 52 week low of $139.88 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.23 and its 200-day moving average is $217.94.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

