Short Interest in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Decreases By 27.4%

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 958,600 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETON shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.80. 71,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,058. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.27. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

