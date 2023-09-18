Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.3 days.

Exor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Exor stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.11. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92. Exor has a 12 month low of $59.19 and a 12 month high of $93.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Exor in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses worldwide. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand.

