Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Trading Up 10.5%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 253,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 241,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market cap of C$33.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.
Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-duration psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is based on N,N, dimethyltryptamine, a naturally occurring psychoactive molecule. The company's product includes SPL026, which is in clinical Phase IIa for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and SPL028, an injectable formulation of deuterated DMT, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, as well as SPL801B, an oral dosage.
