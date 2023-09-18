Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.94

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 147906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

