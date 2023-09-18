National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.41

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 43487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Vision by 2.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,666,000 after buying an additional 176,894 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,348,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of National Vision by 17.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 14.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,244,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 407,532 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

