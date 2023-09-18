Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.78

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 134766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $841.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. Adaptive Biotechnologies's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $38,320.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $38,320.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 134,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $1,098,582.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,642.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

