Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.17

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 306780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LESL

Leslie’s Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $610.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,728.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.