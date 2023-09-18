Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $2.87

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.97. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 163,284 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

In related news, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,880.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $308,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,880.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 32.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,020,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 736,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 18.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 379,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 208.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 1,483,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 31.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 339,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 6.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

