Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.98

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 130435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $236.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $199,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,714,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,180,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $34,508.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,409 shares of company stock worth $9,014,622. Insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 39.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

