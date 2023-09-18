Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Up to $37.93

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.93, but opened at $38.99. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 58,957 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $55,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,504.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $55,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,504.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $26,222.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,939.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $100,433 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,793,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,372,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,840,000 after buying an additional 24,299 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,011,000 after buying an additional 2,401,242 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $230,973,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after buying an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

