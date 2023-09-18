Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Up to $85.47

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.47, but opened at $88.16. Albany International shares last traded at $88.07, with a volume of 9,614 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday.

Albany International Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.56 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albany International

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 4,167 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $390,031.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

