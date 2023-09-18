CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Gap Up to $11.51

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $12.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 836,825 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. Analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.