BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $6.85

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.20. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 740,948 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7,385.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,004,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,967,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,445 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $16,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

