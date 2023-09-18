CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $4.42

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.66. CleanSpark shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 1,906,775 shares trading hands.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 3.85.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 73.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

