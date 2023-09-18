Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $19.41

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.41, but opened at $20.19. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 174,437 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAVA

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a market cap of $794.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of -0.09.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cassava Sciences

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Richard Barry acquired 1,906 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 276,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,020.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 30,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 886,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,475,549.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $32,020.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 276,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,020.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,812 shares of company stock worth $587,542. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 45.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 97,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $506,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.