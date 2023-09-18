Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,857 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Tractor Supply comprises about 0.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $212.84 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.83.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

