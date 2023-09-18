Canton Hathaway LLC Reduces Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1,264.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. UBS Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.85.

Snowflake stock opened at $161.20 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $188,807.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 644,425 shares of company stock valued at $113,839,347. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

