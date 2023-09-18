Legacy Bridge LLC Invests $89,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.3 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $294.66 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

