1,298 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,546,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,826,000 after acquiring an additional 117,495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWD opened at $158.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

