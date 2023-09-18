Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 550 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 53,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.6% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in American Tower by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $180.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $172.55 and a 12 month high of $247.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.36 and a 200-day moving average of $191.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

